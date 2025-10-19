Bhubaneswar: The book Mrs Happily Single, authored by Shubha Sarma and published by Niyogi Books, was released at Gita Govinda Sadan Saturday. The book, focusing on self-discovery, challenging societal norms, and finding happiness, has resonated with readers for its realistic portrayal of a woman’s inner journey.

The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including Chief Executive of Dharitri and Orissa POST Adyasha Satpathy, eminent author Tarun Kanti Mishra, writer Satya Mishra, and Odisha Sahitya Akademi secretary Chandra Sekhar Hota. The ceremony also saw the presence of numerous readers, civil servants, academicians, and writers.

Expressing her gratitude, author Sarma said, “Writing this book took four to five years. It’s a journey of reflection and resilience, encouraging women to embrace themselves rather than over-prioritise family or societal expectations.”

Reading a passage from her novel, she added, “Novels take time to build characters and moments. Sometimes you even forget where you left off, but every word becomes part of the story’s emotional fabric.”

Speaking about the book, Satpathy remarked, “Mrs Happily Single begins with a simplicity that immediately engages the reader. The story of Malini, the protagonist, beautifully captures the complexity of a woman torn between her career and family.

Her decision to leave her marriage with dignity makes her a symbol of strength.” She further added, “What makes this book remarkable is its honesty; it doesn’t glorify pain, nor does it preach. It simply mirrors the inner strength every woman possesses but often forgets in the noise of expectations.”

The evening concluded with an engaging discussion on the book’s protagonist, Malini and the different characters of the book and women’s empowerment, and the courage to redefine happiness on one’s own terms.