Mumbai: Actress Mrunal Thakur, who has made a smooth transition from television to the big screen, has recalled her audition days.

Mrunal made her acting debut in 2012, with ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan’. She gained popularity with the television show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’.

The actress then made Hindi film debut with the drama film ‘Love Sonia’. After which, she was seen in films including ‘Super 30’, ‘Batla House’ and ‘Dhamaka’.

Talking about her journey, Mrunal, who currently awaits the release of her next ‘Jersey’, in a conversation with IANS said: “Earlier I was surviving, now I am living my life. I want to reach people’s hearts. Somewhere ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ did that. As an entertainer, my only struggle in my life is to keep entertaining people.”

“I am very lucky to be able to make that transition. A lot of TV actors don’t get these chances. I did a lot of hard work. I fought (for myself) a lot. I would shamelessly go and stand for auditions and not go till my take is not taken. I was very rigid and still am.”

The 29-year-old actress shared that she worships Hollywood veteran star Meryl Streep.

“She is somebody who is still working. That’s the kind of goal I want to set.”

Mrunal added: “There was a Shelf life for actresses at one time – from 18 to 28, they would have work but now the ott has come and we are celebrating movies. Be it Shefali Shah or Madhuri Dixit Nene they are blossoming at this age also.”