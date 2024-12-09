Mumbai: As her film Hi Nanna completed one year since its release, actress Mrunal Thakur celebrated the moment by sharing unseen images and videos from the shoot.

Mrunal took to her Instagram, where she shared a reel video. The clip has her look test, videos from the sets, moments shared with her co-stars, dubbing sessions and a few glimpses of her behind-the-scenes moments among many others.

“Happy 1 year #teamhinana,” she wrote as the caption.

Hi Nanna released in 2023. The Telugu-language romantic drama film directed by Shouryuv also stars Nani. The film was officially announced in January 2023 under the tentative title Nani 30, as it is Nani’s 30th film as the lead actor, and the official title was announced in July 2023. It was shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Coonoor, and wrapped by late-September 2023.

The film told the tale of a loving father and his adorable 6-year-old daughter. The duo find their lives taking a dramatic turn when the woman he loves marries someone else.

An avid user of social media, Mrunal often shares updates about her professional and personal life on the platform.

Recently, she shared a post related to her “jeevan saathi”, which included a delicious plate of poha, a popular Indian breakfast dish.

The picture was captioned: “Jeevan Saathi.”

Mrunal started her acting career in 2012 with the television series “Mujhse Kuchh Kehti… Yeh Khamoshiyaan.”

She gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Bulbul Arora in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap “Kumkum Bhagya” and left a lasting impression with her roles in other TV shows like Arjun.

Mrunal showcased her acting prowess in movies such as Super 30 opposite Hrithik Roshan, Batla House, and Dhamaka. She received praise for her performance in the widely praised romantic drama Sita Ramam.

She also featured in the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, where she shared screen space with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

Recently, Mrunal was seen shooting in the scenic locales of Uttarakhand for an untitled romantic film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Son of Sardaar 2 with Ajay Devgn, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, and a comedy venture featuring Varun Dhawan under the direction of David Dhawan. She also has an upcoming film Pooja Meri Jaan in the lineup.