Bhubaneswar: Consistency will be key for the Indian men’s hockey team, while the women’s side would look to build on the momentum gained from a fantastic debut. Both the Indian teams are scheduled to take on Spain in their respective FIH Pro League campaign ties here Saturday.

The Indian men won a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. They started their FIH Pro League campaign on a rousing note, beating France 5-0. However, they were shocked 2-5 by the same team in the return leg. Against South Africa, India registered identical 10-2 wins in the two matches. Both the ties were played in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

But the result against World No.12 France in the second match of the two-leg tie was way below expectations for India. The hosts are currently ranked fifth in the world.

The mixed results in opening two Pro League ties in South Africa prompted a sharp response from Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and FIH president Narinder Batra. He demanded an explanation for the setback. Batra even met Hockey India officials and chief coach Graham Reid after their return to India.

The pressure would be high on the coaching staff and the players when they take on Spain. Any adverse result in the upcoming matches could lead to severe consequences in a busy year that includes the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the Hangzhou Asian Games, which is also a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Indians tested a two youngsters – drag-flicker Sanjay and striker Abhishek – in South Africa. However, only the latter could retain his place in the squad named for the Spain tie. Striker Sukhjeet Singh is the new addition to the squad. The youngster would be striving to make his presence felt on the turf.

Against Spain, the Indians would be looking to rectify the mistakes they committed in their first two matches.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led defence needs to keep its structure intact when put under pressure. It was one aspect that was thoroughly exploited by France in their second match. If that was not enough, the Indians created numerous chances in the first four games but somewhere final finishing was lacking.

Going by form and global stature, India start as favourites against Spain. The latter lost 1-6 and 2-3 against England in their opening double-leg tie.

Indian women look to continue winning momentum

With a rousing start to their Pro League campaign, the Indian women are confident of upsetting World No. 7 Spain in the upcoming two matches of the event. The Indian women are treating the matches as a perfect launch-pad to prepare the side for the World Cup and the Hangzhou Asian Games later this year.

Playing for the first time in the tournament, the Indian women beat China 7-1 and 2-1 in their opening two-leg tie in Muscat, Oman earlier this year.

India captain Savita said that playing against top teams in the FIH Pro League will be a fair assessment of their game ahead of an important 2022, which also has the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

“It will give us a fair idea about our strengths and weaknesses ahead of an important season,” Savita had said.

“The Pro League is an important tournament for the World Cup and Asian Games. We have already qualified for the World Cup but every match in the Pro League will give us an idea on the grey areas we need to work upon. The Asian Games is also there which is an Olympic qualifier.”

The Indian women’s finished a historic fourth in the Tokyo Olympics. “Spain are a very good side. They won the bronze medal in the last World Cup. So, it is important for us to keep the momentum going. We need to give our best in every match,” Savita said.