Cuttack: Much awaited Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) treatment facility at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack started Saturday.

A female resident of Nischintakoili area in Cuttack district became the first patient to have received treatment with this life-saving support system.

The woman had tested positive for Covid-19. She continues to suffer from lungs infection. As the doctors attending her felt that she was in need of ECMO treatment, the service was extended to her at 12:00 am.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated the much-needed ECMO facility at SCB Medical College and Hospital August 27. Nine ECMO machines have so far been installed at SCBMCH. The machines have been divided into two units with the larger unit having six machines and the smaller one having the remaining three machines.

It is said to be the biggest ECMO unit in the entire eastern region of the country. The facility will be provided to the people free of cost.

Worth mentioning, the facility is also available in AIIMS and SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

