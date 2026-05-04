Bhubaneswar: The Mukhyamantri Smart City Yojana (MSCY) will be launched shortly, with 15 municipalities and five notified area councils (NACs) slated for development in the first phase, a senior official from the state Urban Development department said.

The initiative, announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the recent Budget Session, has an allocation of Rs 100 crore for the current financial year.

The department is finalising the plan’s framework ahead of the launch.

The scheme aims to comprehensively redevelop urban areas, covering roads, transportation, electrification, drinking water supply, parks and other civic amenities to improve the quality of life in urban areas.

According to officials, the plan will prioritise afforestation to maintain ecological balance in urban zones.

Areas facing stormwater drainage issues will receive dedicated drainage infrastructure.

Beautification efforts will include the installation of statues of prominent local figures at major intersections, along with decorative lighting.

Parks will be equipped with recreational facilities to promote public health among urban residents.

Broader infrastructure upgrades are also planned as part of the city’s smart city transformation and other beautification works.

However, the decision regarding the 15 municipalities and five NACs to be covered in the first phase remains pending, the senior official added.