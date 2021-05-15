Mumbai: In its ongoing crackdown, the Mumbai Police have busted an illegal unit manufacturing liquid medical oxygen which was being sold at exorbitant rates for Covid treatment, an official said here Saturday.

Following a tip-off, the Crime Branch Unit 10, along with sleuths of the Food & Drugs Administration and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation carried out a raid in a garment factory, Bombay Creations, at Sakinaka.

The unit, owned by one Ismail K. Ansari, 38, of Kurla, was found producing liquid medical oxygen on the premises and the raiding team has seized 10 cylinders, five cylinder kits and other articles worth over Rs.2.85 lakhs, said Unit 10 chief Police Inspector Kiran Londhe.

Upon further investigations and interrogation of Ansari, the police recovered another 21 oxygen cylinders and other stuff, which were being used for illegal manufacture and supply in the market at very high prices, exploiting the current shortages and heavy demand from hospitals and Covid patients.

The police arrested Ansari’s associate Sachin R. Singh, 38, from Ghatkopar and the duo has been booked under various sections of the IPC, ECA, DSA, and further probe is underway to trace their other accomplices involved in the racket, said Londhe.