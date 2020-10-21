Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by Mumbai police next week. It is in connection with an FIR registered against them at Bandra police station. The charges against them include sedition (Section 124A of the IPC). Kangana Ranaut has been summoned October 26 while her sister has been asked to appear the next day.

The FIR was registered Friday on the orders of a local court here. It has been said that Kangana and her sister allegedly promoted enmity between different communities.

The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate’s court had ordered the police to investigate a complaint filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed. He is a casting director and fitness trainer in the Hindi film industry. The complaint referred to Kangana’s and her sister’s tweets and other statements.

According to Sayyed’s lawyer, the complaint alleged that Kangana has been defaming Bollywood for the last two months. She has done so by calling it a ‘hub of nepotism’, ‘favouritism’ etc through her tweets and television interviews. Her sister, too, has made objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between two religious groups,” the lawyer pointed out.

Metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Y Ghule said in the order Friday that prima facie ‘cognisable offence’ has been committed by the accused. He then asked the police to initiate necessary action and investigation against the actor and her sister.

Among one of the comments mentioned in the comment is, “If Hindus had shown so called peaceful religion intolerance entire Bollywood would’ve been beheaded long ago, they make derogatory films for our religion and then claim they are scared of saffron color, look at the propaganda and it is absurd and dumb logic (source Kanagana Ranaut Twitter).”