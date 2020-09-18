Bhubaneswar: Police have detained Roshan Jena, an accused in 2019 Amaresh Nayak murder case, under the National Security Act (NSA), a senior police official said Friday.

Jena was arrested in 2019 in connection with a murder case that took place under Airfield police limits in Bhubaneswar. After getting bail from Orissa High Court, he took out a bike and car procession from the Special Jail at Jharpara to Sundarpada September 10 openly flouting COVID-19 guidelines.

Police had earlier booked Jena and three of his associates identified as Kashinath Barik (34), Gyana Ranjan Badajena (37) and Chitta Ranjan Pradhan (23) under various sections of IPC, Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Section 96 of Odisha Urban Police Act. The police also seized the jeep and three motorcycles in this connection.

Notably, some miscreants assaulted Amaresh Nayak from BDA colony here to death on Diwali night 2019 after he picked up a quarrel with them over bursting crackers.

PNN