Keonjhar: A convict in a murder case who was serving a life sentence escaped from Keonjhar jail Saturday.

The runaway prisoner was identified as Paresh Munda, 36, of Raigoda village under Sadar Police limits in Keonjhar district.

He fled after giving a slip to guards while performing cow care duties inside the jail premises. Town police registered a case and launched an investigation over a written complaint lodged by the jail officials.

According to jail authorities, Munda took advantage of the situation and managed to escape. Jail officials said Munda was initially imprisoned in 2014 as an undertrial in connection with his wife’s murder. In 2018, the District and Sessions Judge in Keonjhar found him guilty based on witness testimonies and the police investigation report and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

While serving his sentence, Paresh was assigned tasks such as cow care and gardening within the jail premises. He was previously released on parole in August to visit his home but had returned without any incident. He was carrying out his usual duties and seized the opportunity to escape Saturday afternoon.

Jail police launched a manhunt to track him down but failed to trace him despite visiting his home at night. Police suspect that he might have fled into a nearby forest.

Jailor Manaswini Nayak confirmed that Munda was imprisoned as an undertrial in 2014 and was serving life imprisonment after being convicted in the murder case in 2018.

Town Police IIC Srikant Sahu stated that a case (251/24) has been registered based on the complaint by the jail authorities, and the investigation is ongoing. He assured that the convict would be apprehended soon.

