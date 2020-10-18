Berhampur: Miscreants brutally attacked a brother-sister duo from Laxmi Nrusingha Sahi in Berhampur town Saturday afternoon over extortion, a police source said.

The attack was so murderously that the victims suffered severe injuries. They have been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment. Their condition is stated to be critical.

According to the source, Kalia — a small business owner — resides on the third lane of Laxmi Nrusingha Sahi. He had been receiving threat calls on his mobile phone. The callers had allegedly been asking him to part with Rs 10,000 as extortion.

Saturday afternoon, when Kalia was at home, five miscreants riding two two-wheelers came to his house. They asked Kalia to sit on their vehicle and go along with them. After he refused to follow their direction, one of them took out a pistol and started terrorising him while asking him to pay up the asked amount.

Moments later they attacked him with swords after he refused to give them the money. Hearing his cries for help, his sister came out of the house and tried to rescue her brother. But the miscreants did not spare her either.

After unleashing terror for several minutes, they sped away from the spot. Family members, with the help of neighbours, rescued severely wounded Kalia and his sister and rushed them to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, acting on a report lodged, the police have registered a case and launched a probe.

