Kendrapara: A silent ecological crisis is unfolding along the coast, where unchecked mushrooming of illegal prawn gheris between Dhamra and Paradip is rapidly reshaping the landscape. What was once a thriving ecosystem is now increasingly dominated by unauthorised aquaculture enclosures — some even encroaching on the protected zones of Bhitarkanika National Park — sparking alarm among conservationists and local communities.

Toxic chemicals and gases released from these shrimp ponds have created what locals describe as a “poison ring”, endangering humans, wildlife and marine ecosystems alike. Despite a High Court directive to demolish unauthorised prawn enclosures, environmentalists allege that enforcement remains lax and the directive has effectively been ignored.

Activists including Hemant Kumar Rout, Dolagobinda Jena, Pratap Kumar Padhi and Pratap Kumar Tripathy allege that the state government’s push for brackish water aquaculture has emboldened violators. They warned that district authorities’ enthusiasm for expanding such projects is undermining Bhitarkanika’s delicate ecosystem.

Inside the protected forest zone, prawn farm owners have reportedly occupied large swathes of land. The constant noise from aerators and water pumps disturbs wildlife, while extensive deforestation to clear space for digging of ponds is accelerating habitat loss. The discharge of chemical-mixed wastewater into canals is killing marine and estuarine species, they said.

Experts estimate that nearly 14 banned substances are being used to speed up shrimp growth. These chemicals are entering rivers and the sea, disrupting the spawning cycle of more than 260 fish species in the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary. Migratory birds and dolphins—key indicators of ecological health—also face long-term threats as contamination spreads.

Environmentalists further warned that bringing saline water from the sea into inland ponds is rendering nearby farmlands infertile due to soil salinity, leading to growing conflict among local farmers. While the Orissa High Court has repeatedly directed the district administration to remove unauthorised prawn enclosures, local residents claim eviction drives have largely stalled.

Responding to the allegations, Sub-Collector Arun Kumar Nayak said some farmers have received permission for brackish water aquaculture, but illegal ponds are being removed in a phased manner.

PNN