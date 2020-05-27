Mumbai: Noted music composer Pritam Chakraborty’s father Prabodh Chakraborty passed away Sunday. He was 86, battling Parkinson and Alzheimer, and was in hospital since the last two years.

“Pritam, his mother and sister were with Prabodh Chakraborty in the hospital till the end. He was suffering from Parkinson and Alzheimer,” sources said.

His last rites were reportedly performed Sunday in Maharashtra’s Amboli, in the presence of close family members.

On the work front, Pritam has big ticket Hindi movies like Kabir Khan’s 83 and Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra coming up.