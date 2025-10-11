Bhubaneswar: Noted Odia music director Abhijit Majumdar has once again been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar after his health deteriorated in the past 24 hours, a source said Saturday.

The source informed that Majumdar’s neurological condition has not improved as expected, prompting doctors to move him back to the ICU for close monitoring. He has been undergoing treatment at AIIMS since September 4.

The composer was first hospitalised in Cuttack August 27 after he fell ill during a Ganesh Puja music event. As his condition worsened, he was shifted between two private hospitals before being referred to AIIMS.

Doctors had earlier diagnosed him with hypertension, hypothyroidism, and chronic liver disease, among other health complications.