Bhubaneswar: Eminent music director, singer and lyricist Padma Shri Prafulla Kar was conferred with the Second Sikandar Alam Smruti Samman at a special function organised at the state Secretariat here Friday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presented the award to Kar, who has composed and sung many popular film and devotional songs. On the occasion, the Chief Minister lauded the contribution of Kar towards Odia music industry.

Sikandar Alam’s daughter and singer Nazia Alam was also present at the event.

Notably, singer Pranab Kishore Patnaik was the first recipient of Sikanadar Alam memorial award.