The principles of Vastu Shastra are not only applicable for homes, but also for offices and commercial spaces like shops, factories and many more. If there is defect in the Vastu being followed in your commercial or office space, chances are that success will elude you. Directions are very important in Vastu Shastra and it is very important for you to take care of this aspect as you set up your business.

Vastu Tips

For any business to flourish, it is auspicious to have the main door of the shop or showroom in the middle of the wall. A shelf or a showcase in the North-West direction inside the shop to keep the items for sale may help in earning profits and growth in business.

According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered appropriate to always have the cashbox on the south. Also the place of worship should ideally set up in a north-eastern direction. Also there should always be a pitcher with drinking water inside the shop as it is considered auspicious.

You can use white, cream or light colours in your office, shop or factory. Positivity flows from these colours and they may help your business to prosper. You can keep also keep a crystal ball on the main table as it leads to the flow of positive energy.

According to Vastu Shastra, the owner or manager of the shop should sit in the south-west direction of the business area.