Hardly any year goes by without a number of Hindi movies becoming talk of the town. Story plot, acting skills, photography and direction are discussed by all and sundry as the coffers jingle with money. The year 2020 will also see the release of some films expected to be blockbuster. There are many actors – some stars, some superstars and even the megastar himself Amitabh Bachchan – who will be the cynosure of the movie buffs and fans.

Orissa POST takes a look at some of the must-watch movies of 2020.

Chhapaak: Come January 10, the Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak will hit the screens. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is about acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal which will be portrayed by Deepika. Her transformation as the acid attack survivor has already garnered huge attention. So no doubt, people will make a beeline for the halls once the movie releases.

Panga: This movie is a biopic of kabaddi player Jaya Nigam featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Well Kangana’s acting skills can never be questioned… her past movies have proved that. It is slated for release January 24.

83: With Ranveer Singh donning Kapil Dev’s coat, the film is about India’s historic 1983 World Cup win. The schedule date of release is April 10 and Ranveer’s real life wife Deepika will portray the role of Romi Dev who is Kapil’s better half. Keeping in mind the craze for cricket, this movie certainly will be a prime attraction for the movie goers.

Gulabo Sitabo: The family comedy drama has the great Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana sharing screen space. It has been directed by Shoojit Sircar and is slated for release April 17, this year. Again expected to be a smashing hit.

Sooryavanshi: Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. This is Shetty’s follow up on the Singham and Simmba series and is expected to again catch the eyes of the movie buffs. It is expected to release March 27, 2020.

Toofan: This film reunites the combo of actor Farhan Akhtar and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. It is the story about the life of a boxer played by Farhan with veteran actor Paresh Rawal donning the role of the coach. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was a runaway success hence high hopes are being pinned on Toofan.

Laal Singh Chaddha: History suggests that most movies with Aamir Khan in the lead are ‘different’. Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to tread the same path. A remake of Forrest Gump, it has Aamir in the lead role. Already the trailers have drawn rave reviews. It is expected to hit the screens late in 2020 though the exact date is yet to be announced.

Khaali Peeli: This modern family drama has Ishan Khattar and Ananya Pandey in lead roles. Both are young, good looking and sexy and hence will be an instant hit with the gen-next of movie goers. Both have already proved their mettle after their respective debut in 2019.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl: Janhvi Kapoor will don the coat of Gunjan Saxena, the first woman Indian Air Force pilot who took part in real combat during the 1999 Kargil War. Indian audience usually makes a beeline for patriotic movies… hence there is every chance they will do so again when this movie hits the screen March 13, 2020.

Brhmastra: The movie is expected to release in May 2020 even though the exact date has not been finalised. It features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. This is the first time that the two lovebirds Alia and Ranbir will feature in a movie together. It has already evoked huge interest and it will certainly be multiply when the film releases.

PNN & Agencies