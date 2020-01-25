Baripada: The regional transport department in Mayurbhanj district Friday suspended driving license of seven truck drivers for three months for overloading their trailers under several provisions of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019.

The officials have also collected a hefty fine of Rs 5,00,550 from them for several violations of the Act.

The drivers were apprehended while an RTO team led by motor vehicle inspector Sisir Kumar Sahu and junior motor vehicle inspector Devdas Paikaray was checking vehicles near Darakhuli area of Baripada.

The team intercepted seven trailers from Tamilnadu’s Trichy that were headed to Ramgarh area in Jharkhand. The vehicles were overloaded with goods, RTO office said.