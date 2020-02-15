Bhadrak: In yet another case of drivers paying hefty penalties for violating traffic rules under the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2019, the transport department of Odisha has imposed a penalty of Rs 17,500 on a driver for driving a vehicle without necessary documents Saturday.

According to a source, a vehicle engaged in the transportation service of a school was intercepted during motor vehicle checking Saturday. While the driver was asked to produce the driving license and necessary documents of the vehicle, he failed to produce any of them.

Following this, a challan of Rs 17,500 was issued to the driver by Bhadrak RTO.

Notably, to improve road safety, the transport ministry has increased the fine for all traffic-related offences. For instance, driving under the influence of alcohol or not giving way to an ambulance or fire brigade may cost one as much as Rs 10,000, imprisonment, or both.

