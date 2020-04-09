Bhubaneswar: With the extension of lockdown period till April 30 in view of coronavirus, the state government has extended the grace period for payment of Motor Vehicle (MV) tax and additional tax for carriage vehicles to June 30.

State Commerce and Transport department has issued an official notification in this regard, Thursday.

Due to lockdown imposed by the state government, owners of stage carriages and contract carriages are not able to pay their MV tax and additional tax for April. Similarly, owners of goods carriages are unable to submit their quarterly tax for the period April-June, 2020 as per the Odisha MV taxation Rules, 1976, the department said.

“Considering the difficulties faced by the vehicle owners due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the state government has decided to extend the grace period for payment of the MV and additional taxes of the aforesaid vehicles up to June 30, 2020,” read the notification.