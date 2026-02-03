New Delhi: Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma has expressed his gratitude after being conferred with the Padma Shri, one of the country’s highest civilian honours, calling it a special moment for him and his family and stating that he will continue to win matches for India.

Calling the award a very special moment, Rohit thanked the government of India and everyone who supported him throughout his journey in cricket.

“Receiving the Padma Shri is a very special moment for my family and me. I thank the Government of India for this honour. I am also grateful to all those people who have played an important role in my career. My effort to win matches and trophies for my country will always continue. Thank you. Jai Hind.” Rohit said in a video shared by Doordarshan Sports on X.

पद्मश्री अवॉर्ड की घोषणा पर भारतीय क्रिकेटर रोहित शर्मा ने भारत सरकार का तहेदिल से धन्यवाद करते हुए इस पल को अपने और अपने परिवार के लिए बेहद खास बताया। साथ ही उन्होंने अपने करियर में आगे भी बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने और देश के लिए और अधिक मैच व ट्रॉफियां जीतने की अपनी प्रतिबद्धता दोहराई… pic.twitter.com/ekbJ0EGuNo — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) February 3, 2026

Rohit, who made his international debut in 2007, has been one of India’s most consistent performers across formats over the last 19 years. He has left a significant mark on Indian cricket, both as a batter and as a captain.

Under Rohit’s leadership, India achieved major success on the global stage. The men in blue clinched the T20 World Cup in 2024 after defeating South Africa in the final, ending a long wait for an ICC title in the shortest format. A year later, India also lifted the Champions Trophy in 2025, further strengthening Rohit’s credentials as a successful leader.

Apart from his achievements as captain, Rohit has built an impressive batting record in international cricket. In Tests, he has scored over 4,300 runs in 67 matches, including 12 centuries. In One-Day Internationals, Rohit has amassed more than 11,500 runs in 282 matches, with 33 hundreds to his name. In T20 Internationals, he has scored over 4,231 runs, including five centuries, making him one of the most successful batters in the format.

Rohit has taken retirement from Test and T20I, but he is still playing ODIs and scoring runs for the team as he aims to play the World Cup in 2027.