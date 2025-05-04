New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday said it is his responsibility to work with the armed forces and give a “befitting reply” to those who cast an evil eye on India, his remarks coming in the backdrop of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing an event in Delhi, Singh said people know Prime Minister Narendra Modi very well and are quite familiar with his working style, his determination and the way he has learned to “take risks” in his life.

“I want to assure you that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, what you desire will certainly happen,” the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

His assertion came as India is mulling retaliatory measures against Pakistan in view of the cross-border linkages to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

“As the defence minister, it is my responsibility to work with my soldiers and ensure the protection of the country’s borders. And it is my responsibility to give a befitting reply, by working with the armed forces, to those who cast an evil eye on our country,” Singh said.

PTI