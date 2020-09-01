After a gap of about a week, former India cricketer and CSK player Suresh Raina broke his silence after returning from IPL 2020 following the news of his uncle’s death after a midnight attack by robbers in their Pathankot’s Thariyal village.

Taking to Twitter, Raina wrote “what happened to his family was beyond horrible and requested Punjab Police to look into the matter”.

What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

Speculation surrounding the reason for his sudden departure was rife after his withdrawl with CSK boss N Srinivasan also making a statement on how much Raina stands to miss following his decision to quit the CSK camp in UAE.

Raina, however, maintained that his bua and cousin were left with several injuries. He added that his bua is critically injured and his cousin passed away.

“Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes @capt_amarinder @CMOPb, he added.

According to police, three to four members of the notorious ‘Kale Kachhewala’ gang had come with an intention to loot, attacked Ashok Kumar and his family members at their house in Thariyal village near Madhopur of Pathankot. The police stated that robbers decamped with some cash and gold from the house.

PNN