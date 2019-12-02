Bhubaneswar: The dead body of a youth was Monday found near an apartment at Shree Vihar area under Chandrasekharpur police limits here. The deceased was identified as Sunil Sethi who is a resident of Gadarodanga of Brahmagiri in Puri.

The locals spotted Sethi’s body lying in a vacant plot near the apartment, Monday morning. Upon receipt of the information, police reached the spot and started investigations into the matter.

Sources claimed that Sethi, who worked as an Ola Cab driver at Puri, was hired by the owner of the house adjacent to the plot where Sethi’s body was found Monday. He had reportedly hired the cab Sunday to travel to Cuttack. He stopped over at his house here for some time before travelling to Cuttack.

Meanwhile, Sethi went outside on the pretext of answering Nature’s call but did not return even after a few hours, claimed the house owner. He later left for Cuttack by hiring another cab after failing to find him.

Police sources claimed that Sethi might have accidentally fallen and hit his head on a stone lying there. Sethi supposedly died due to the head injury but the actual cause of his death can only be ascertained from the autopsy report.

Some people however claimed that Sethi was murdered over an illicit relationship. Sethi’s relatives did not lodge any complaint alleging foul play till the last reports came in.