This world is full of mysteries. There are many mysterious places on earth, about which very few people are aware of. Today we are going to tell you about one such unique village. This mysterious village is also called the ‘city of the dead’.

Would you believe that whoever goes there never came back? Actually, the village is in the Dargavs of North Ossetia, Russia. The valley stretches for 17 kilometers, and the cemetery contains almost 100 ancient stone crypts. No one comes to this place because of fear. This village, hidden amidst high mountains, Here local people buried the bodies of their families. Some of these houses are also four storeys.

It is a huge cemetery. It is said that every building belongs to a family, in which only members of that family are buried.

Not only this, there are various beliefs among the locals about this place. They believe that the visitor to these slum buildings never comes back. However, occasional tourists keep coming to learn the secret of this place.

It attracts tourists from nearby as well as all over the world, although due to the difficulty in finding or traveling to the location there are not a lot of tourists at any given time.

According to archaeologists, boats have been found near the tombs here. There is a belief among the locals about the boat that the soul has to cross the river to reach heaven, so the dead bodies were kept on the boat and buried.

In front of every crypt there is a well that was used to tell if a person made it to heaven. Visitors drop a coin into the well, and if the coin happened to hit a stone at the bottom of the well, it was said to be a good sign.