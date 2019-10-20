Bhubaneswar: The body of a woman lawyer was found hanging from the ceiling of her Lingipur house under mysterious circumstances here Sunday. However, her family members suspected that she was murdered.

The deceased, identified as Deepali Priyadarshini Jena, hailing from Basudevpur in Bhadrak district was residing in the rented house along with her sister and mother. Deepali had recently started practicing in a local court. According to sources, Deepali’s sister had gone to her friend Saturday evening while she was in the house along with her boyfriend BK Mishra, a resident of Simulia in Balasore.

Mishra, reportedly called her sister around midnight to tell her that Deepali had bolted herself inside a room and was not responding. Her sister immediately reached her home but Mishra had left the place. His mobile phone was also switched off after the incident. Later, she called her neighbours who broke the door to find her body hanging.

Dhauli police reached the spot and seized the body. Deepali had dressed like a newly-wed woman with bangles and vermillion on her forehead before she took the extreme step. Her relatives alleged she might have had some tiff with her friend.