Bhubaneswar: A number of myths associated with drug abuse often abets in the usage of these products in the state, experts opined on the eve of International Day Against Drug Abuse.

According to psychiatrists and de-addiction experts, several patients live in the myth of benefits of some drugs based on some scattered studies on the substance.

“There are a lot of youths who believe in the myths surrounding cannabis. Many cite some studies portraying the beneficial effects of cannabis. But I tell my patients that anything consumed in excess, things that disrupt your normal body functioning and those that become an addiction are not good for your body,” Dr Amrit Pattojoshi, Consultant Neuro-Psychiatrist from Hi-Tech Medical College said.

He also added that several forms of drug abuse are common in the state including the illegal forms of substance abuse. “In Odisha, the most common forms of illegal substance abuse are nicotine, alcohol, and cannabis in the form of charas, ganja, brown sugar and heroin. Consumption of cocaine and inhalation of the volatile compound is also seen. These are the basic drug abuse we see among the people of the state,” he said.

Psychiatrists and psychologists said that it is a wrong notion that drugs are consumed only by people with weak morals. When people become adults, peer pressure, family background, stress and other factors often trigger the urge among them to indulge in drug abuse, experts opined.

“Many people end up getting addicted to alcohol or other substances to get rid of the issues affecting them. However, in the process, they become addicted. First, they consume it to be happy but later they need it desperately to lead a normal life. Quitting leads to minor or complicated withdrawal symptoms,” Dr Pattojoshi said. Clinical psychiatrist and de-addiction specialist Dr Suvendu Mishra said that addicted people can overcome it by strong willpower and motivational therapies from de-addiction specialists.

“When the substance users find it tough to manage the habit, they can seek the help of de-addiction specialists and psychiatrists. Trainer doctors can help them through an array of therapies,” he said.

National Crime Record Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that 874, 750 and 778 people have died during 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively in India due to drug overdose in the country.