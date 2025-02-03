Sambalpur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a professor of Sambalpur University (SU), who was a member of the NAAC Peer Review Committee, in connection with alleged bribery case in the accreditation rating process.

The accused was identified as Bulu Moharana, head of Library and Information Science Department at Sambalpur University’s Jyoti Vihar campus.

Sources said Moharana was taken into custody as part of an investigation into the alleged manipulation of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) rating for the Andhra Pradesh-based KLEF (Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation) at Vaddeswaram, near Vijayawada in Guntur district.

So far, the Central investigation agency has arrested a total of 10 persons, including six members of the NAAC Peer Review Committee, and four officials and employees of KLEF. All of them were held in Guntur. Following Moharana’s arrest, CBI officials sealed his official quarters at Jyoti Vihar, Sambalpur, Saturday night. The agency has registered the case (number RC 21825 A0002) and invoked Sections 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused persons. A notice was also posted outside Moharana’s residence before sealing the premises. The arrest of several individuals has raised questions about the transparency and credibility of NAAC in evaluating the recognition and ratings of various educational institutions.

The CBI has launched a thorough probe into the matter and, stated in a press release that appropriate action will be taken based on its findings. The other accused in the case include KLEF University Chancellor GP Saradhi Verma, Vice Chairman Koneru Raja Harin, KL University Hyderabad Campus Director A Ramakrishna, NAAC Peer Review Committee Chairman and Ramchandra Chandravanshi University Vice-Chancellor Samarendra Nath Saha, Committee Coordinator and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)Professor Rajiv Shizaria, Committee Member and National Law Institute Dean Dr D Gopal, Committee Member and Bhopal Jagran Lakecity University’s Rajesh Singh Pawar, Committee Member and GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management Director Manas Kumar Mishra, and committee member and Devgiri University Professor Gayatri Debraja.

Reports indicate that a six-member NAAC peer review delegation visited the Guntur-based educational institution in Andhra Pradesh. During the visit, a deal was allegedly struck to improve the institution’s rating to A++. As part of the arrangement, representatives of the institution reportedly provided high-end iPhones and large sums of money to the visiting delegation. Meanwhile, efforts to contact Sambalpur University Chancellor Professor Bidhu Bhushan Mishra, and Registrar Dr Rajat Kujur, yielded no results as they were unavailable for personal meetings on account of Sunday. Also, phone calls to them went unanswered.

PNN