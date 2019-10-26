Bhubaneswar: Rama Devi University conducted a workshop on the new rules of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Representatives from all the 48 affiliated colleges attended the workshop to familiarise with the new directions, meant to ensure a hassle-free and more inclusive process to apply for NAAC accreditation.

Now, the NAAC requires the colleges to file all the required data online on its portal. The council will also take the feedback from students in the evaluation process. “The new rules are more inclusive and transparent. Earlier we used to compile all the data and send them via post to the NAAC. Now we can carry out the process online. The students’ Aadhaar numbers will be fed in the portal so they can directly give feedback,” said Bibudhendu Pati, NAAC co-ordinator of RD University.

According to the new rules, 70 percent of marks will come from the data given by the colleges. The rest 30 percent will be decided through field visits. The survey will be based on the data given by the colleges. “Now there will be no scope of corruption or bribing of officials to get a gradation,” said a lecturer of RD University.

“NAAC accreditations are imperative for colleges to ensure quality education. The accreditations also ensure more funding for researches. Colleges get funding from the World Bank as well. So the gradations definitely help,” said Pati.