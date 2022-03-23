Nabarangpur: Residents of several wards under Nabarangpur municipality have decided to vote for the candidates who can assure them of sorting out the unresolved issues, a report said.

According to sources, there are 17 wards (29 booths) in Nabarangpur municipality.

As many as 24,785 voters will exercise their franchise in the upcoming urban local body polls while candidates in the fray have ended their door-to-door campaign Tuesday.

However, grapevines have it that people in ward-8 may change the political equation this time. The councillor seat in this ward has been reserved for scheduled tribe (women).

The BJD had fielded Santoshi Jani while the BJP has given ticket to Amaji Tirkey. The fight will be between the BJD and the BJP while the Congress has fallen behind.

This ward is most populous with 2,147 voters who will cast their votes in two wards. People of Medirisahi and Dandasisahi are upset over poor drainage.

“For over 30 years, drains have not been cleared. Garbage piles lay everywhere. Sanitation is poor. No one removes garbage,” locals said.

