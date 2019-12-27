Nabarangpur: Police here have registered a suo-moto case Friday against former MP and Congress leader Pradeep Majhi for giving inflammatory statements during a bandh here Thursday.

Besides Majhi, the police have also booked 15 others in the case that has been registered under sections 147, 341, 353, 283, 506, 435, 120 (B) of the IPC and Section 3 of PDPP Act. Names of some more people will possibly be added to the list, said the police.

Notably, Congress observed a 12-hour bandh Thursday protesting police inaction in the gangrape and murder case of a minor in Bamuni panchayat under Kosagumuda block. Members of the party led by Majhi picketed at some locations.

Majhi was filmed during his speech at one of the locations. He said that following the principle of Mahatma Gandhi, the protests were being conducted in a peaceful manner. However, he warned that if justice was not delivered quickly, then the party would resort to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s principles of ‘snatching’ what the family of the victim is seeking.

PNN