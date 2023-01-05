New Delhi: Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, who is on a four-day visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and pledged the company’s support in helping the country realise the Digital India vision.

The Microsoft top honcho described his meeting with the PM as “insightful”, and lauded the government’s deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth driven by digital transformation.

“It’s inspiring to see the government’s deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we’re looking forward to helping India realize the Digital India vision and be a light for the world,” Nadella tweeted on Thursday.

“Thank you @narendramodi for an insightful meeting,” he wrote.

Nadella, currently on day three of a multi-city tour of the country, has been on marathon meetings with customers, startups, developers, educators and students, as well as top government leaders.

Nadella had called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, and issues relating to governance and security in the digital domain had come up for discussion.

Nadella also met Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who invited him to invest in India’s expanding innovation and startup ecosystem.

“Co-Alumnus from @MIT_MANIPAL & CEO @Microsoft @satyanadella dropped by @GoI_MeitY today. Had an interesting chat about future of #Tech & @_DigitalIndia incl @OfficialIndiaAI, search, gaming, compute and IndiaCloud,” Chandrasekhar had tweeted Wednesday.

Hyderabad-born Nadella has appreciated India for building the public digital infrastructure for the public good. Nadella has also highlighted the importance of driving inclusivity and empowerment through technology and economic growth, and asserted that the company is “very committed to India”.

As part of Microsoft’s Tech for Good and Education showcase in Delhi Wednesday, Nadella did a walk-through, interacting with teachers, students and professionals who are making a difference in society, by leveraging various Microsoft programs, initiatives and tools.

