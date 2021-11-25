Hyderabad: Telugu star Naga Shaurya’s upcoming sports drama Lakshya will release December 10. As Shaurya’s landmark 20th film, Lakshya is directed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi.

It is set for its theatrical release worldwide December 10.

The makers took to their social media handles to announce the release date along with an interesting poster. With a dejected look on his face, Shaurya is seen flaunting his well-built body. As he indicates his passion for archery, he is spotted holding a bow and an arrow.

Lakshya is credited as India’s first film based on the ancient sport of archery, while Naga Shaurya seen in a new avatar. Lakshya is in its final leg of post-production.

Naga Shaurya, who recently appeared in youth movie Varudu Kaavalenu underwent a drastic transformation for Lakshya. He is seen showcasing his ripped body as an archer in the movie. Naga Shaurya also underwent an aggressive training session, so as to get a grip over the role and to understand the nuances of the sport.

Actress Ketika Sharma is to play Shaurya’s love interest. The film is jointly produced by Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sarath Marar under the banners Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and North Star Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Musician Kaala Bhairava rendered soundtracks for the movie, while Raam Reddy handled cinematography and Junaid is the editor.