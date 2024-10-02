Hyderabad: Popular Telugu movie actor Akkineni Nagarjuna has condemned the comments made by Telangana’s Forests and Environment Minister Konda Surekha about the separation of his actor son Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Nagarjuna asked the minister not to use the lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticise her opponents.

The minister had blamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao for the separation of the actor couple.

“I strongly condemn the comments of the Honorable Minister Mrs. Konda Surekha. Don’t use the lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticise your opponents. Please respect other people’s privacy,” Nagarjuna posted on ‘X’.

“As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately,” he added.

Naga Chaitanya also re-posted his father’s tweet.

Meanwhile, senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao has also condemned the ‘derogatory’ statements made by Konda Surekha and demanded her unconditional apology.

Another BRS leader Sravan Dasoju condemned the minister’s ‘outrageous and baseless’ allegations against prominent personalities like KT Rama Rao, actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Dasoju called it an unforgivable degradation of public discourse and a departure from the values of the Congress.

“It is absolutely appalling and shameful to see a senior leader like Smt. Konda Surekha stoop so low, engaging in third-rate politics and dragging innocent women and their family members into baseless controversies. This behaviour is not only uncivilized but amounts to a direct attack on the dignity and privacy of individuals who have nothing to do with the matter at hand,” Dasoju remarked.

Earlier, launching a scathing attack on KTR, the minister told media persons that he was behind many actresses leaving films and marrying early.

She said the BRS leader was addicted to drugs and he blackmailed film personalities.

The Congress leader suspects that KTR is behind the offensive post against her. She claimed that at the instance of the BRS leader, the party workers made an offensive social media post against her.

She said such a derogatory post against a woman from a backward class was very unfortunate. The minister said derogatory posts were also made against Minister Seethakka and Greater Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.

The minister said she had lodged a complaint against those who posted derogatory comments against her.

IANS