Driving at night can be spooky. Especially on a dark forest dirt road. That’s what one driver experienced recently. And it’s all captured in a new viral video. The car was just passing along. Everything seemed normal.

Then, something strange appeared. Right in the middle of the road. The driver just couldn’t understand it. They were gasping in fear. And honestly, who could blame them?

The viral video shows a person. This person was shirtless. They were sitting right there. In the middle of the road. And he was clapping. Just clapping. It’s a bizarre sight.

But that’s not all. Behind the clapping man was more. A whole herd of buffalo. They were standing there too. It was a truly surreal scene.

Here’s the viral video:

What can you do in this situation?? 👇 pic.twitter.com/C6wbIqThQM — vutuuuu 😂😂😂😂 (@vutuuuu4) December 23, 2025

The driver reacted quickly. Out of pure fear, they backed up the car. They tried to escape. Get away from the strange encounter. This moment is intense in the viral video.

However, Orissa POST couldn’t verify the authenticity of the video. Was it staged? We just don’t know. The mystery remains.

But one thing is clear. The viral video is a sensation. It has already gained over 3 million views. That’s just on X (formerly Twitter). People can’t stop watching. And they can’t stop talking about it. What do you think is going on?

PNN