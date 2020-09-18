Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan Zoological Park located on outskirts of Bhubaneswar recorded over 11 animal deaths in past one month, a source said.

A sudden surge in animal mortality at the zoo has raised concern among authorities.

Also read: Nandankanan Zoological Park likely to reopen in October

A female Indian bear recently succumbed to an infection within 12 hours of death of another bear. The female bear Arati died under treatment, Nandankanan deputy director Bimal Chandra Acharya informed.

The female bear was a member of the zoo since September 13, 2013. She was 20 years old.

Following her death, veterinarian Niranjan Sahoo from OUAT conducted a postmortem which revealed that the bear’s intestine was infected with the same kind of virus detected in the body of the latter.

With two fresh deaths, a total of three bears have died at Nandankanan in past 18 days, the report confirmed.

Meanwhile, another Indian bear ‘Lija’ (8) is undergoing treatment in ICU of Nandankanan veterinary clinic after being infected with the same species of deadly virus. She was brought here after being rescued from Khallikote area in Ganjam district.

Moreover, two more bears have shown similar symptoms at the zoo. The veterinary doctors have started their treatment. As part of precautionary measure, 15 Indian bears including five females have been vaccinated to protect them from the infection.

Notably, a few rare species of animals including an anaconda and a Himalayan bear died in the last one month which have upset the wildlife lovers here.

PNN