Hyderabad: Telugu star Nani, who is buoyed with the success of his movie ‘Shyam Singha Roy’, said that veteran director R. Narayana Murthy praising him as the “Aamir Khan of Telugu cinema”, will stay with him forever.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Nani expressed his happiness over the compliments received from Narayana Murthy.

“Of all the compliments I have ever received, Narayana Murthy Garu’s words will stay with me forever. He is not a person who says one thing for the media and another thing for other’s sake”, Nani conveyed.

“Those words coming from one of the finest artistes and most importantly, the most humble person, makes me really happy”.

Tollywood director R. Narayan Murthy, who attended the success party of ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ as the chief guest, heaped praise on the film’s team.

Murthy called Nani the “Aamir Khan of Telugu cinema”, citing his choice of films.

Speaking of the movie’s success, Nani said that ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ gave him a chance to answer all the questions.

“In reference to the pandemic conditions, my movie ‘Tuck Jagadish’ was released digitally on the OTT platform. After that, coming up with a movie during the season of multiple releases, had many questions about its performance at the box-office,” Nani said.

He conveyed, “Shyam Singha Roy’ has answered all those questions.”

Read also – Sai Pallavi watches her movie ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ in theatre wearing ‘burqa’

On being quizzed about how he had managed to meet as many as 3,000 fans in just one day, Nani said that he is not someone who would want his fans to waste time waiting to meet him.

“I’ve never been in favour of my fans waiting to see me. I understand the hardships that they must endure during the waiting process. But, for once, I wanted to meet them all. I was overwhelmed to see them happy,” the ‘Ala Modhalaindi’ actor said.

He also said that he does not want his fans to face any problems. Nani said, “If I meet them, it will be for them. If I do not, it will be for them. I don’t want them to get into trouble just to see me”.

Nani, who has been promoting ‘Shyam Singha Roy’, seems to be confident that Rahul Sankrityan’s directorial will do well in the coming days too.

“I was saying that Christmas is ‘Shyam Singha Roy’s. Now, we have the New Year in our hands. We are going to celebrate,” he said.

Nani is next seen in ‘Ante Sundaraniki’, which is set to go on floors soon. Later in 2022, he will begin filming his next movie ‘Dasara’.