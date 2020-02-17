New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the efforts of the Air India crew and medical team which evacuated Indians from the coronavirus-hit China’s Wuhan city. He has said that the rescue operation has reassured the Indian diaspora across the world that the entire nation will stand by them in times of crisis.

Sixty eight Air India crew members, six doctors and four nursing officers from Delhi’s Safdarjung and RML hospitals, were part of the two special flights that evacuated 647 Indians and seven Maldivians from Wuhan, were Monday handed over letters of appreciation signed by the Prime Minister.

Commending the ‘life-saving efforts’ of the team the prime minister said the ‘grit, determination and compassion displayed by the rescue team only goes to prove that the true test of character lies in adversity’.

“Strength during adversity gets expression in the collective effort of Air India personnel and the medical team from Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospitals,” Modi said in the letter.

China is grappling to contain the deadly coronavirus as the death toll climbed to 1,770 on Monday after 105 more people died, mostly in the worst-hit Hubei province.

“In such a scenario, the evacuation of Indian citizens in distress has not only given relief to those rescued but has also reassured the Indian diaspora settled across the globe that in time of crisis, the entire nation stands firmly united. Your indefatigable effort inspires every citizen to serve the nation with dedication and commitment,” Modi further stated in the letter.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri handed over the letters of appreciation to each crew member at a ceremony here, while Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan gave the letters to the team of doctors and nursing officers at Nirman Bhawan in the national capital.

Vardhan congratulated each and every member of the two teams which had gone to Wuhan as part of the evacuation mission February 1 and 2.

India has so far reported three confirmed cases of the virus, all in Kerala. Two of the three medical students who had tested positive for novel coronavirus infection have now been discharged, Vardhan said. “The condition of the third one is stable,” he added.

PTI