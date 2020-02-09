Balasore: As many as 70 passengers had a narrow escape after a bus they were travelling in came in contact with 11kv wire near Baliapal locality in Balasore district Sunday. One passenger suffered minor injuries. He has been rescued and admitted to Baliapal hospital here.

According to the passengers, the incident took place while the bus carrying around 70 passengers was en route to Dagara beach in Baliapal from Baripada when it came in contact with 11 KV electric wires.

The matter came to light after the driver spotted the wire. He immediately pulled the vehicle backwards. Meanwhile, a motorcyclist who was behind the bus came under the wheels.

On being informed, the police officials reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.

PNN