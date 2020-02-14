New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in a terror attack in Pulwama a year ago and said India will never forget their martyrdom.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Hardeep Puri as well as AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal were among those who remembered those killed when a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel was attacked February 14 last year. Joining them also was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom,” Modi tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked who benefitted the most from the attack and what did emerge after the inquiry.

“Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #Pulwama Attack, let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?” he asked on Twitter.

A year ago, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Adeel Ahmed Dar, driving an explosive-laden car, blew himself next to a convoy of security vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar highway at Lethpora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, killing 40 Central Reserve Police Force troopers.

CPI-M leader Mohammed Salim demanded justice and asked how 80kg of RDX had crossed the international border.

“We don’t need a memorial to remind us of our incompetence. The only thing we need to know is how 80kg of RDX got past the international borders to the ‘most militarised zone on earth’ & exploded in Pulwama. Justice for Pulwama Attack needs to be done,” Salim said on Twitter.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, said she salutes the ‘brave sons of mother India’. “On the first anniversary of the dastardly Pulwama terror attack, I join the nation in paying homage to the sacrifice of our soldiers,” said her colleague Hardeep Puri.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal called the personnel martyrs and offered them his ‘heartfelt homage’.

Banerjee also remembered the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack.

“Solemnly remembering the CRPF jawans martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 after a terror attack. We salute our brave jawans and extend our solidarity and condolences to their families. Jai Hind,” Banerjee said in a tweet.

