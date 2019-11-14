Bhubaneswar: A national conference on micro irrigation was held at a hotel (Mayfair) here Thursday. Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo inaugurated the conference which was jointly organised by Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Framers Welfare, Government of India and Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Government of Odisha.

While addressing the gathering, Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo laid emphasis on the need of adoption of minor irrigation. He said the minor irrigation is the key to efficient use of water and enhance the production and productivity of crops.

In their respective addresses, the additional secretary and joint secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Framers Welfare, Government of India briefed the gathering on the aims and objectives of the conference.

Similarly, principal secretary, department of agriculture and farmers’ empowerment, Odisha emphasised on use of micro irrigation system for exchanging crop production and to share water as the systems can be very efficiently used for wide range of crops including fruits, vegetables, flowers, rice, sugarcane, cotton etc.

Among the participants in the conference were agriculture and horticulture officials from ten states. Throwing light on the important of micro irrigation, they shared their experience on micro irrigation for different crops.

Members from National Committee on Palsticulture Applications in Horticulture (NCPAH), officials from National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), National Informatics Centre (NIC) Agriculture and manufacturers of MI Systems also participated in the conference. They outlined the future of micro irrigation.

