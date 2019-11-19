Bhawanipatna: A three-day National Drama Festival beginning November 22 will be hosted here to showcase talented actors to strengthen interpersonal ties with the people of Kalahandi having a rich heritage, said a report.

The festival will be organised by Smaraki Natya Anusthana in memory of late dramatist Natyarashmi Prafulla Rath. Making the announcement here Monday, Smaraki president Prabodh Rath told reporters that the festival is an attempt to bring back the lost social and literary values into the theatres from which youths are turning away.

A seminar on literary values of drama would be held on this occasion. The festival will showcase dramas of four selected theatre groups from across the country which will be a wonderful tool to help youngsters imbibe self-confidence, self-esteem and understanding of one another and help promote peace and fraternity in the society.

Among others, Smaraki vice-president Sourav Mohapatra, executive body members Rameswar Tripathy, Alok Kumar Sahu, Tathagata Mishra and Anurag Das were present at the press meet.

PNN