Malkangiri: Teachers caused disrespect to Tricolour Saturday while hoisting it at school premises. The incident was reported from Kusumput village under Khairaput block in Malkangiri district.

Due to COVID restrictions, the schools here were directed to celebrate Independence Day sans students. Following the order, teachers of Kusumput Project School reached early in the morning and hoisted the Tricolour.

Later, local residents spotted the National Flag was flying upside down with deep saffron colour at the bottom. They strongly objected to such disrespect to the National Flag.

“Nowadays, our National Flag is seen flying from even autorickshaws. And they are not committing such a blunder that the teachers committed. It was never expected from the teachers as they are showing path to our children,” a local man rued.

So far, the teachers of the school could not be contacted for their reactions. Nor could any school and mass education department official be reached for their reactions.

PNN