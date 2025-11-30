New Delhi: The BJP Sunday dismissed as “baseless” the Congress’s allegation of “vendetta politics” against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, and asked the Congress leaders to give an account of the “loot” they allegedly committed instead of giving speeches.

With Delhi Police filing an FIR against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, the Congress Sunday alleged that the Modi-Shah duo is continuing with its mischievous politics of harassment, intimidation, and vendetta against the party’s top leadership.

Condemning the action, the opposition party also said the National Herald matter is a completely bogus case, and justice will ultimately triumph.

Terming the Congress’s allegations “baseless”, senior BJP leader and former Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not at the helm at the Centre when a private complaint was filed in the matter against the Congress leaders. “The matter dates back to 2008,” he told reporters here.

The BJP leader said that the crime branch of Delhi Police filed an FIR against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after the Enforcement Directorate requested it to book them based on its findings in the investigation into the case under due provisions of law.

“Just by giving Rs 50 lakh, the entire shareholding of the Associate Journal, publisher of National Herald, was transferred to a new company, Young Indian, and a majority 76 per cent of the shares went to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” he said, citing the allegations against the Gandhis.

Along with this, the BJP leader said, they also allegedly became the owners of the National Herald’s property in various states, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow, worth crores of rupees.

Prasad said, “This is a clear case of loot… You will commit loot and become the owner of the company and become the owner of its property worth crores of rupees by fraudulent means, and then you will allege that you are being implicated.

“Congress is levelling false and baseless allegations. We vehemently condemn it and request them to give an account of the loot they committed instead of giving speeches… Let the law take its course.”

Prasad further added, “The country should know that in the FIR filed by Delhi Police, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been charged under Section 120 (B) for criminal conspiracy and Section 420. The case has been filed under the old penal code because the case is old.”