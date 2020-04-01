Bhubaneswar: National Testing Agency (NTA) has Tuesday postponed JEE Main 2020 April exam dates due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. Exam which is scheduled for April 5, 7 and 11, will most likely be conducted in the last week of May.

The exact date of the test will be announced in the next few weeks by assessing the situation. Admit cards will be issued to students for the exam after April 15 to monitor the situation.

The students will be notified if any changes will be done and specific dates of the exams, the NTA said. The students can get current information on jeemain.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in. Students can also query by contacting 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 888235803.

PNN