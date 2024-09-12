Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu Wednesday conferred the prestigious National Florence Nightingale Award 2024 on Odisha’s Sanjukta Sethi and 14 others at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Wednesday. Sethi, who works as a nursing officer/OT in-charge sister at the district headquarters hospital in Malkangiri, and the 14 others got the award in recognition of their outstanding commitment to duty and service to the community. ANMs Sheela Mondal (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), Iken Lollen (Arunachal Pradesh), Vidjeyacoumary V (Puducherry), Januka Pandey (Sikkim) and Anindita Pramanik (West Bengal), Nurses Major Gen Ignatius Delos Flora (Delhi), Prem Rose Suri (Delhi), Tabasum Irshad Handoo (J&K), Nagarajaiah (Karnataka), Shamshad Beegum A (Lakshadweep), Asha Womanrao Bawane (Maharashtra), H Mankimi (Mizoram) and Radhey Lal Sharma (Rajasthan) and LHV Brahmacharimayum Amusana Devi (Manipur) were the other awardees. Union Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister of State for H&FW Anupriya Patel and other dignitaries were present during the event.

Congratulating the awardees, Nadda said this accolade will inspire them to continue pushing the boundaries in public service. “Heartfelt thanks to Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji for presenting the National Florence Nightingale Awards 2024 to the dedicated nursing personnel for their selfless service to the nation. Congratulations to all the awardees. This accolade will inspire you to continue pushing the boundaries in public service. Your tireless efforts play a crucial role in saving countless lives. Our Nurses truly are the backbone of our healthcare sector. Thank you for your invaluable contributions,” Nadda wrote on X.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJD president Naveen Patnaik also congratulated Sethi. The award was instituted by the Ministry of H&FW in 1973 as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services rendered by nurses and nursing professionals to society. A total of 15 awards are given in the category of Registered Auxiliary Nurses & Midwife, Registered Nurses and Midwife and Registered Lady Visitor. The award is given to outstanding nursing personnel employed in Central, state/UT and voluntary organisations. “The nurse in her/his regular job in the hospital or community settings, educational or administrative setting is eligible for the national award. Each award consists of a certificate of merit, Rs 1,00,000 cash and a medal,” it was learnt.