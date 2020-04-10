Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday advised all private educational institutions in the state to consider reducing and deferring school fees from April to June in view of the lockdown which has been imposed in the state owing to coronavirus outbreak.

Patnaik also added that it will help parents whose income has been adversely hit owing to the lockdown and associated economic stress arising from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In view of the lockdown & associated economic stress for #COVID19, #Odisha Govt advises all private educational institutions to be sympathetic to consider reduction/deferment of school fees from April to June. This will help the parents whose income have been adversely affected. — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) April 10, 2020

“In view of the lockdown & associated economic stress for #COVID19, #Odisha Govt advises all private educational institutions to be sympathetic to consider reduction/deferment of school fees from April to June. This will help the parents whose income have been adversely affected,” he tweeted.

It may be mentioned here that the parents of the students had been pressing for school fee reduction since past few days. Many of the parents recently held a protest from their homes over the issue. Besides, the school and mass education minister and other officials were also informed about it.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced that all schools and educational institutions in the state will remain closed till June 17 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government also decided to promote Class IX students to Class X without conducting examination of the rest subjects.

PNN