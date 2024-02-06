Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Tuesday approved a proposal to include 4 lakh more beneficiaries under the state government’s social security scheme, known as Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY).

The state government had received several petitions for increasing the number of beneficiaries base of the MBPS.

Senior citizens, widows, differently-abled persons, unmarried women, AIDS and leprosy patients, divorced women, trans-genders, and children orphaned by the COVID pandemic are covered under the scheme.

With Patnaik approving the proposal, the number of beneficiaries under MBPS now increased to 36.75 lakh from 32.75 lakh people.

The beneficiaries from the age group of 5 years to 79 years are eligible to get a monthly pension of Rs 500. Those above 80 years are paid Rs 700 a month, an official release issued by the CMO said.

Persons with 40 to 59 per cent disability are entitled to a monthly pension of Rs 500 while those with more than 60 per cent get Rs 700. People above 80 years of age having more than 60 per cent disability are paid Rs 900 monthly pension under MBPY.

PTI