Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday directed senior officials of all concerned departments to remain alert to effectively manage flood and other resultant natural disasters this monsoon.

“Odisha has been praised globally for coping with various disasters despite the effects of the pandemic. Our policy for disaster management is ‘all lives are precious’. All departments of the state are implementing it while taking a whole-of-government approach. Because of this, best steps can be taken to reduce the impact of disasters,” the Chief Minister said chairing a meeting of the state-level natural disaster management committee held in Bhubaneswar.

The period starting from June to October every year is crucial, Patnaik emphasised. He also directed that all information systems, rescue and relief programs, drinking water supplies, health, and animal care facilities, ODRAF and fire services must be kept prepared to meet any eventualities.

Patnaik suggested that special attention must be given to expectant mothers, persons with physical and mental disabilities, children, widows and elderly ones during relief and rescue operations.

PNN