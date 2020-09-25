Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday urged Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel to accord classical status to Odissi music (vocal and instrumental) to fulfil the long cherished dream of music lovers of Odisha and the country.

Naveen wrote a letter to Patel following a decision of the Heritage Cabinet to draw the attention of Union government towards according classical status to Odissi music.

Odishan music has at least a tradition of 2,000 years and is based on written sastra and its own crore raaga. It is a distinctive rendition style based on codified grammar, the characteristic giti system of classical texts and having its own tala, different from Hindustani and Carnatic music, he said.

He said Odissi music has made significant impact on Indian cultural scenario. Several Odishan playwrights, sculptors, painters and choreographers have earned national and international fame. Odissi dance has been recognised as one of the classical forms and stands eminent because of its characteristics bhangi, thani, lalitya, mudra, etc.

Elaborating the steps taken by the state government to get classical status for the music at an institutional level, the CM said, his government has established Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre and Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi with the purpose of promotion of music, dance and drama in the state.

Another milestone in the path of promotion of culture, art, music and tradition of Odisha was the establishment of Utkal University of Culture way back in 1999 by the government, he mentioned.

“It is a matter of concern that Odissi music, the tradition of which dates back almost to second century BCE is yet to be recognised as a classical music by the Government of India. No doubt, Odissi music has all the requisite and exclusive characteristics to be recognised as a classical music,” the Chief Minister stated in his letter to Patel.